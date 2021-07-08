Cancel
Texas State

Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
 12 days ago
Christina Haack has found love again, 10 months after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. The Flip or Flop star, who turns 38 on July 9, has officially introduced Joshua Hall to the world as her boyfriend, while sharing the story of how she opened her heart to him.

Josh is an Austin, Texas, based realtor who works for Spyglass Realty. In his company bio, the hunk said he relocated there in 2017, “after visiting and falling in love with its beauty.” He explained, “I just could not leave without buying a home of my own in this little slice of heaven,” as Josh was raised in Southern California.

While living in Southern California, Josh became a police officer at the age of 21. He had a 16-year career in law enforcement, which was cut short “due to injuries sustained in the line of duty, ultimately leading to early retirement,” Josh shared.

He then explained his transition into becoming a realtor, “With my previous career solving problems, helping others through difficult situations and my love for real estate, I made the decision to get my Texas real estate license.”

Christina made her relationship with Josh Instagram official on July 8, with several sweet photos in her Stories and a lengthy post … including how she smoked an exotic Central American toad to cleanse her head.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans.

Christina then went on to explain how the couple don’t plan on reading social media opinions about their romance. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote.

In the caption of a photo showing the couple from behind while looking out at the sea, Christina revealed, “Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.” She then added with plenty of sass, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 I’ll do what I want.”

Christina and first husband Tarek El Moussa split in 2016, though they’ve maintained a professional relationship for the sake of their HGTV show Flip of Flop. The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and on December 22 of that year, Christina married Ant, 42, in an intimate backyard ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. In September 2019, the pair welcomed a son Hudson. The blonde beauty announced via Instagram on September 18, 2020, that she was splitting from Ant, after only 21-months of marriage.

Ant made it clear that he was heartbroken over the demise of their relationship. 10 days after Christina’s announcement, Ant posted a photo of the former couple in happier times, writing, “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2021, and the Wheeler Dealers host is now dating actress Renee Zellweger.

A source exclusively told In Touch on June 14 that Christina was still open to marriage, despite her two divorces. “If Mr. Right comes along — someone whom she totally trusts, loves, feels comfortable in his presence and most importantly, gets on with her kids — she would for sure consider walking down the aisle.” The insider added that she saw her divorces as a “learning curve,” and that she “now knows what she wants and doesn’t want in a man.”

