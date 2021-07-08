Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be playing with Queen if he was still alive

By Will Lavin
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen guitarist Brian May has said he believes late frontman Freddie Mercury would still be playing with the legendary band if he was still alive today. Speaking in a new interview, May insisted that Mercury, who died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, would still be a part of the Queen family had he not passed away.

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Mayo
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Brian May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greatest Hits Radio#Official Charts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE ELLIOTT Says Performing 'All The Young Dudes' At FREDDIE MERCURY Tribute Concert Was 'The Best Four Minutes Of My Life On Stage'

During an appearance on the latest installment of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" music series, DEF LEPPARD singer and founding member Joe Elliott was asked what it was like to join surviving members of QUEEN, along with Ian Hunter, David Bowie and Mick Ronson, for a performance of "All The Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in April 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With the greatest of respect to everything that this band has done, it has to be one of the best three or four minutes of my life on stage — was getting up to do that number, for various different reasons. We were celebrating the life and times of Freddie Mercury, bringing AIDS awareness to the world. We were No. 1 all over the world with 'Adrenalize' and 'Let's Get Rocked' at the time of that concert. And so many of our musical heroes were there. Obviosly, the remaining members of QUEEN. Tony Iommi played rhythm guitar with Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] nearly the entire set — Tony from BLACK SABBATH. And you're looking at all the different singers that were there — Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant. And the bands that performed — like GN'R [GUNS N' ROSES] [and] ourselves — it was an incredible moment. But to see everybody that meant anything to us as a collective band or us as individuals, being on stage doing the anthem of our generation, as far as I'm concerned, was just unbelievable. You're looking at, as I said, the remaining members of QUEEN, with Mick Ronson on guitar, David Bowie playing the sax and Ian Hunter singing. It was one of those moments where Brian said, 'You're gonna get up and do the backing vocals?' And I said, 'You try stopping me.' And I remember I grabbed Phil [Collen, DEF LEPPARD guitarist]. Phil was a little reluctant at first. I said, 'If you don't do this, you're gonna regret this for the rest of your life.' And I almost kind of kidnapped him, dragged him on with me. So the two of us were shadowing on either side of Brian May and singing with this guy that had become a lifelong friend of ours a decade earlier anyway. And it was a just a magical moment; it can't be replicated. I can do some amazing things from now till the day that we don't do this anymore, and we have done some amazing things starting back in 1979. But that four minutes was the cherry on top of an immense cake. It was just phenomenal. Even now thinking about it, the hairs on my arms are getting all weird. It's just a fantastic thing that we were in the right place at the right time. It's nothing to do with us. That song was, obviously, chosen by, I would imagine, Brian and Roger [Taylor, QUEEN drummer], who would have been the two who had more say than anybody else."
MusicPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Old Queen Joke Still Makes Brian May Laugh

Brian May said a joke first made about Queen in 1990 still makes him laugh and that he sees the “ultimate compliment” behind the dig. He referred to a line from the novel Good Omens, written by fantasy authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, which made fun of the fact that so many copies of Queen’s Greatest Hits have been sold over the years.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Brian May: The Guitar Player Interview

George Martin has said that you don’t have to teach children to love the Beatles. You merely have to expose them to the Beatles and they’ll take it from there, exploring the catalog, identifying with the songs, and developing a deep, lifelong love affair with the band. It has happened with every generation since the group’s inception and shows no signs of ever stopping.
tribuneledgernews.com

Queen guitarist Brian May angry at flood devastation in London home

London — Former Queen guitarist Brian May has said he is "angry" after a number of his "precious" belongings were ruined during the flooding of his London home. There were flash floods in the capital on Tuesday following intense downpours the previous night. May, 73, said he came home from...
Moviessocietyofrock.com

Queen Is Still Making $137k From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Movie

It’s been almost three years since the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody premiered but the band still making serious cash from it. It was a massive success even though not everyone liked how it portrayed Freddie Mercury. Nevertheless, it kickstarted the trend of biopics among rockstars. Bohemian Rhapsody also made more than $900million in the box office and according to Companies House, Queen is making $137,864 a day from the film.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Reveals One of ‘Best Three or Four Minutes of My Life Onstage’

Def Leppard have played to massive audiences and played alongside a number of huge names during their career, but during a recent chat with Matt Pinfield of KLOS 95.5's New And Approved (see below), Joe Elliott revealed his that one of his favorite moments of his career came when he shared the stage to perform Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch Queen ‘Cracking America: Crazy Little Thing Called Love’: Episode 18 In ‘The Greatest’ Series

This week’s ‘Queen The Greatest’ video presents a journey through some of Queen’s most extraordinary songs, performances and achievements, celebrates what is perhaps one of Queen’s simplest recordings, but without question one of their most remarkable hits…”Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, Freddie Mercury’s ‘tribute to Elvis’. You can check it out below.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Queen Revisits Their US Breakthrough Moment With New Video

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” Was A Tribute To A Fellow Rock Legend. In the latest episode of Queen The Greatest, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor discussed the backstory of the classic hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and its impact. The single was released in 1979. Compared to their other tracks, this one was rather simple, but it remains one of their best known and most enduring recordings. According to Taylor, Freddie Mercury wrote it “in the bath in about 10 minutes.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Rock Rhapsodies: Top Ten Classic Guitar Solos By Queen’s Brian May

“The best solos are something which you can sing as well as the melody line,” says Brian May, guitarist for rock icons Queen. “The kind of solos I enjoy are where there’s a line which reflects the melody line, but subtly changes it in some way which adds to the song.”
MusicPosted by
97X

One Night Of Queen Royally Kicks Ass

There's no other way to put it. One Night Of Queen at the Taxslayer Center came on stage and transformed the audience into another era. One where Freddie Mercury was alive and well and the band Queen was at the pinnacle of the music industry. I arrived expecting to have...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

The Police fell out, the Stones made up, Macca went jamming and Elton stayed for Christmas: How some of rock's greatest albums erupted from a tiny volcanic island of Montserrat

Whether it was the cannabis plants delivered to the door, the volcano looming in the background or the irresistible urge to suddenly down guitars and jump in the pool, no rock or pop star ever quite forgets recording at AIR Montserrat. As the eccentric brainchild of ‘Fifth Beatle’ Sir George...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

When Live Aid Rocked the Planet

Following the immediate success of group charity singles “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (1984) and “We Are The World” (1985) – both massive, worldwide #1 hits – Ethiopian famine relief crusader Bob Geldof and Midge Ure conceived a concert event that “should be as big as is humanly possible.” And that’s just what happened on July 13, 1985: A show simultaneously staged at London’s Wembley Stadium (before an estimate 70,000 people) and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, PA (which drew a reported 100,000) and broadcast around the world to some 1.9 billion viewers.
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
MusicStereogum

Faces Working On First New Music In Almost 50 Years

In 1969, frontman Steve Marriott left the UK blues-rock band the Small Faces to form Humble Pie. The rest of the band changed their name to the Faces, and they recruited two new members from the Jeff Beck Group, singer Rod Stewart and guitarist Ronnie Wood. The Faces released four albums, and they remained a band while Rod Stewart rose to stardom as a solo artist. In 1975, though, the Faces broke up. Shortly thereafter, Ronnie Wood joined the Rolling Stones. Now, the Faces are apparently working on their first new music as a band since 1974.
MusicNME

Paul McCartney reveals he has more “story songs” like ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Paul McCartney has revealed that he still has unreleased “story songs” that were written in the style of ‘Eleanor Rigby’. Paul McCartney: “The Beatles were brothers arguing; that’s what families do”. Penned by McCartney and John Lennon, the aforementioned classic track appears on The Beatles‘ 1966 studio album, ‘Revolver’. Speaking...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

K.K. Downing Says It’s ‘Strange’ Judas Priest Blocked Reunion

K.K. Downing thinks it’s “strange” the other members of Judas Priest won't allow him to return to the band, but he says he’s made his peace with their decision. After the guitarist’s attempt to “reinstate myself back in the band” didn’t deliver the desired result, he realized it was time to move on with his own music. “It was always confirmed that the door was closed, and they’re happy the way that they are,” Downing tells UCR. "That’s a bit strange, really. I mean, Andy [Sneap], for example, they consider him to be a touring guitar player, so I don’t know. It’s all a bit odd and strange - especially since they told the world for 10 years that I retired. If that’s true, why wouldn’t they allow me to come out of retirement?”
MusicNME

Watch Chvrches get lost in technicolour in new video for ‘Good Girls’

Chvrches have shared a video for their latest single, ‘Good Girls’ – you can watch the Scott Kiernan-directed clip below. The Scottish trio premiered the song earlier this week on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry explained in a statement that the track takes aim at “misogynistic ideals”.
MusicNME

Listen to The Cribs’ cover of Comet Gain’s ‘Finger-Nailed For You’

The Cribs have shared their cover of Comet Gain‘s ‘Finger-Nailed For You’ – you can hear their rendition of the song below. The track is the latest cover to be added to ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’, an ongoing series which is celebrating the label Kill Rock Stars’ 30th anniversary this year.

Comments / 1

Community Policy