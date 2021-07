A second man has been formally charged in Miller County court for his involvement during a fatal shooting that took place last week on the Bagnell Dam Strip. Daniel Kurtzeborn, 38, of Iberia was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Kurtzeborn was observed in video surveillance taken from the scene of brandishing a firearm and exchanging gunfire with multiple individuals as he attempts to take cover at the front entrance of Casablanca Bar & Grill. When police interviewed Kurtzeborn, he claimed he did not discharge a firearm and stated he was not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal history which includes multiple felony convictions including forgery, and trafficking in stolen identifies. Due to these felony convictions, he is not permitted to possess a firearm in Missouri.