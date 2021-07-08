Cancel
“Assassin’s Creed Infinity” Online In The Works

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has revealed “Assassin’s Creed Infinity,” an online live service title that will mark a new era for the franchise. Inspired by Grand Theft Auto Online and Fortnite, the new title will be a massive online platform that evolves over time. Unlike the previous single-player games which had each unfolding...

