Ernest Hemingway is widely considered to be one of the best writers in American history. He is responsible for several classic works of fiction including For Whom the Bell Tolls and The Old Man and The Sea. But while his life was full of lots of literary success, like many other famous creatives, he also had his fair share of demons. Hemingway died by suicide when he was just 61-years-old, leaving behind an incredible legacy but also many questions of what he could’ve done had he lived longer. Despite the fact that Hemingway’s story ended far too soon, it’s certainly still worth telling. That said, there’s no doubt that Hemingway’s story will eventually be turned into a movie, and we have some thoughts on some potential actors for the role. Here are five actors who should play Ernest Hemingway in a biopic.