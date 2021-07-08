Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Relatable Gamer Content for Geeks Who Play Hard

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happy National Video Game Day, nerds! As if gamers really needed a special day to play hard. It's the perfect time for another round of gaming memes and pics for all the geeks out there who'd much rather be firing up that PS5 right about now. Unless of course you're still on a waitlist, in which case, these memes are especially for you. And if you're a PC gamer, that's cool too. We don't discriminate around here. We've got dank content for every kind of gamer.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geeks#Gamer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War free for a limited time; dates and contents

Activision and Treyarch have announced a limited-time promotion for access totally free a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en sus multiplayer modes Y Zombies. Of July 22-29 (Thursday to Thursday), users of PlayStation, Xbox or PC consoles will be able to access this Free Trial for free; what’s more, any progress made can be carried over to the full game in case we decide to acquire the title later.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

State Of Play – Tribes Of Midgard Reveals Content For Season One

The Canadian Studio Norshfell, maker of Tribes of Midgard, Multiplayer RPG, last night July 8, 2021 had the opportunity for the new event Situation from Sony, to reveal the trailer with all the content and what awaits us in Season 1. The game will be available on Playstation 4/5 and pc.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Handicapped Gamer Plays FPS One-Handed and Winning It

One Tiktok gamer has recently been gaining some attention online because of the way he plays games: with one hand. Tiktok user Aaron Soetaert or also known by his user name as aaron1handedmotivation has been sharing videos of himself playing first-person shooter games while doing it on one hand. He is seen using an Xbox controller, propping it up on his right shoulder, and just using his left hand to push the triggers and buttons and moving around the joystick.
Video GamesPC Gamer

PC Gamer plays: Nier Automata, Trials of Fire, Mundaun, and Elite Dangerous

Once more, the PC Gamer team returns from the far-flung frontiers of gaming to report on their adventures and discoveries. This month, Steven grapples with the idiosyncrasies of Nier: Automata, Robin explores the influence of tabletop gaming in Trials of Fire, Rachel goes horror hiking in the spooky Swiss Alps of Mundaun, and Matt attempts to play Elite Dangerous with a five year old.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Digital card game Wingspan unfurls on iOS

Wingspan is one of the best board games in recent years, and after fluttering onto PC, Switch, and Xbox, the excellent digital adaptation is now finally available on iOS mobile devices ($9.99). Wingspan is a card game about collecting unique bird cards, each with their own food requirements, nest shapes,...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Review

As someone who played a fair amount of Pokemon in their youth, I find it difficult to really sink my teeth into the newest entries. The franchise now feels stagnant with minimal improvements to the formula established some 20 plus years ago. Luckily, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin takes us on a fun ride while delivering a fresh take on the collectable monster RPG formula.
Video GamesGotGame

Preview | In Sound Mind

With rumors circulating about new Silent Hill titles, fans are clamoring for more high quality psychological horror games. Bloober Team is one of the developers among those rumors, having plenty of experience with titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium. While these rumors still haven’t been confirmed, more original titles tend to be popping up under the radar now. Take In Sound Mind, a new first-person horror title from We Create Stuff, blending puzzles, exploration and even a bit of action to play with your senses. The game is due to be out this September, and a demo is available to try out on Steam. We got a chance to play a newer build of the game, going further into the story and taking advantage of quality updates.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Beat Saber Full Version Mobile Game

Beat Saber Free Download (v1.16.2 and ALL DLC). Beat Saber offers an immersive rhythm experience like no other. Enjoy tons of levels and swing your ways through it.PulsingMusic beats in a futuristic setting.ChallengingCampaign: Reach your Campaign objectives every day and complete the challenges. It’s easy to learn and fun to master: Anyone can grasp the basics of the game mechanics. Beat Saber PC Game Repack-Games.com Free Download Anyone can pick it up and start playing.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Roguelike ‘Wizard of Legend’ from Humble Games Is Coming to Mobile

Humble Games just announced a mobile port of the indie roguelike Wizard of Legend. Wizard of Legend developed by Contingent99 debuted on PC and consoles back in 2018. It has you playing as a wizard trying to complete a 10 floor dungeon with fluid combat and great animation. Check out our feature on the Nintendo Switch version here. The mobile port of Wizard of Legend is being developed by XD Inc who will publish it in China while Humble Games will handle publishing outside China. The mobile version will have LAN multiplayer to play together, a new UI, controls for touchscreens, and more. Hopefully this mobile port arrives with the features players expect like cloud save support, controller support, and more. Watch the debut trailer for Wizard of Legend on mobile below:
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

NICKMERCS Calls Halo Infinite Battle Royale Biggest Missed Opportunity

Halo Infinite is almost here, but its lack of Battle Royale is sparking criticism from streamer NICKMERCS. One of the most anticipated games of the year, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be an incredible new entry in the long-running franchise. However, some fans believe that the game needs to adapt to the current gaming climate.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck might not run Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and more

The Steam Deck might not be able to run Destiny 2, as well as slate of other popular online games. As first noted by PC Gamer earlier today on July 19, this appears to be an issue with the Steam Deck's operating system. As the Steam Deck will use the Linux-based SteamOS, some online games like Destiny 2 will be prevented from booting up properly due to anti-cheating software.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The best co-op games to play on PC in 2021

With more of us turning to games to hang out with our friends these days, it's never been more important to have a bunch of great co-op games you can play together. That's why we've compiled this list of the 25 best co-op games you can play on PC right now. Whether you want to survive against zombie hordes, fell giant monsters, or fling your physicsy forms across chasms, there's a co-op game here for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy