Relatable Gamer Content for Geeks Who Play Hard

With rumors circulating about new Silent Hill titles, fans are clamoring for more high quality psychological horror games. Bloober Team is one of the developers among those rumors, having plenty of experience with titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium. While these rumors still haven’t been confirmed, more original titles tend to be popping up under the radar now. Take In Sound Mind, a new first-person horror title from We Create Stuff, blending puzzles, exploration and even a bit of action to play with your senses. The game is due to be out this September, and a demo is available to try out on Steam. We got a chance to play a newer build of the game, going further into the story and taking advantage of quality updates.