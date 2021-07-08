Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Researchers estimate COVID-19 vaccines have saved over 280K lives

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFFe3_0arR9QlN00
© Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines likely saved more than a quarter of a million lives and prevented more than a million hospitalizations according to new estimates from Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund.

CNN reports researchers estimated there would have been about 279,000 additional coronavirus-related deaths by the end of June had vaccines not been administered. Around 1.25 million people would also likely have been hospitalized were it not for the vaccines.

If the vaccination rate had been half as fast as it has been, then an additional 121,000 may have died and 450,000 people would have hospitalized, according to the researchers.

These additional deaths would have due to an increased spread of the alpha variant first detected in the UK that quickly became the dominant strain in the U.S. in the spring. Health experts are urging unvaccinated people to get their COVID-19 shots as the delta variant of the virus, believed to be more infectious, continues to spread.

"This is further evidence that our whole-of-government strategy is working and has prevented significant further tragedy and disruption to Americans' lives and livelihoods," White House COVID-19 response director Jeff Zients said on Thursday, calling the research "a powerful reminder about what's at stake in our vaccination efforts."

This information comes just as the U.S. recently missed President Biden 's goal of having at least 70 percent of adults have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, about 67 percent of adults have received at least one dose and 58.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 5

The Hill

The Hill

274K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Yale University#The Commonwealth Fund#Cnn#Americans#White House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
U.S. Politicsfox35orlando.com

Fauci: CDC ‘carefully looking’ at mask guidance for schools

LOS ANGELES - The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected, but said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the situation.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

NEW YORK – Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Effectively Prevent Infection in VA Population

Vaccine effectiveness was 96.2 percent for Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 and 98.2 percent for Moderna mRNA-1273. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system are effective for preventing infection, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 death toll in India 10 times higher than government estimate: research

The coronavirus death toll in India is likely 10 times higher than government estimates, according to new research. The report released Tuesday by the Center for Global Development along with India's former chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, shows there were an estimated 3.4 million to 4.9 million coronavirus-related deaths between January of last year and June of this year.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

An Estimated 279,000 Deaths Averted by U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Program

By the end of June, there would have been up to 1.25 million additional hospitalizations without a vaccination program. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccination program in the United States played a crucial role in slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing an estimated 279,000 additional deaths and up to 1.25 million additional hospitalizations by the end of June 2021, according to a report published online July 7 by The Commonwealth Fund.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Study: COVID vaccination program has saved 8,300 lives in NYC

NEW YORK - The campaign to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible has helped prevent tens of thousands of hospitalizations and saved thousands of lives in New York City, according to a study done by epidemiologists at the Yale School of Public Health. Dr. Alison Galvani,...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Major medical associations release PSA urging vaccination

The leading U.S. professional groups for hospitals, doctors and nurses are using a new public service announcement to urge Americans to “follow the science” and get vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the latest efforts to curb the virus amid concerns on vaccine misinformation. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Will you actually need a booster for the Pfizer vaccine?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pfizer's leaders met with U.S. health officials to discuss the authorization for the use of a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but local health experts believe more information is needed before people start lining up for a booster shot. "Would an emergency use authorization come...
Public HealthNarcity

Over 200 People In Niagara Have To Get A Repeat COVID-19 Vaccine Dose After Saline Mix Up

Niagara Region Public Health has asked 205 people to receive another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after six people were accidentally injected with a saline diluent. In a statement, Niagara Region Public Health revealed that on June 16, six people were injected with a saline diluent instead of a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Niagara Region Public Health clinic in Port Colborne. The saline diluent is a harmless substance that is mixed with the Pfizer vaccine concentrate before administration, NRPH explained.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...

Comments / 5

Community Policy