Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Southwestern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oxford, or 16 miles northeast of Easton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Newton, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Netcong, Belvidere, Oxford, Ogdensburg, Hope, Glen Gardner, Hampton, East Bangor, Branchville, Andover, Brass Castle and Lake Mohawk. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH