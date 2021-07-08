Cancel
Casting: Goldblum, Horowitz, Mateen, Aduba

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Goldblum has joined the cast of the fifth season of “Search Party ” at HBO Max. He’ll play the recurring role of Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat). [Source: TV Line]. Bones and All. Jake Horowitz (“The Vast...

