Casting: Goldblum, Horowitz, Mateen, Aduba

According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Search Party (formerly TBS’ Search Party), playing a “charismatic tech billionaire” named Tunnel Quinn. Apparently, Alia Shawkat’s Dory will get into some kind of “very public business partnership” with Tunnel, which will also involve Dory roping in her very good friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds), all of whom hate her at this point on some level. This sounds like the kind of character Goldblum is very good at, and it also sounds like Mr. Apartments (or whatever the name of his character from those Apartments.com commercials is). The guy has kind of an oddly menacing energy, so now it’ll be like seeing what Mr. Apartments is like when he goes unhinged.