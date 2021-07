The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is down 863 points, or 2.5%, as of 1:14 p.m. EDT on July 19, as investors send travel, banking, and energy company stocks down sharply. Today's sharp sell-off, which is on track to be the Dow's worst day since last October, is happening as cases of COVID-19 surge in the U.S. and around the world, threatening to derail a strong economic recovery.