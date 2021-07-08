Cancel
Monaghan Leads Space Thriller “Moonhaven”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lost” and “The Lord of the Rings” alum Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode space-set suspense thriller “Moonhaven” which hails from writer-producer Peter Ocko (“Lodge 49,” “Black Sails”). The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler in the 22nd century who finds herself...

