Monaghan Leads Space Thriller “Moonhaven”

"Love is the only thing that can heal, Jimmy." Wildcard Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning Irish film titled Redemption of a Rogue, opening in the UK in August. It won the Best Irish Film award at the Galway Film Fleadh last year. Described as a "bible, black comedy [musical] about a prodigal son returning to his hometown to seek salvation for his sins." Redemption of a Rogue follows Jimmy, played by Aaron Monaghan, on his road to redemption after returning to his hometown of Cavan. Stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, Jimmy embarks on a sacrificial and outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt and shame from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love. This also stars Aisling O'Mara, Kieran Roche, Liz Fitzgibbon, Kevin McGahern, & Pat McCabe. Looks like a great discovery and very clever take on redemption. Worth a watch - hopefully this will get a US release soon, too.