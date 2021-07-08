UMF’s Jamie Beaudoin relishes his role as interim athletic director
Jamie Beaudoin understood he was relinquishing his a coaching position after he was recently named interim athletic director at the University of Maine at Farmington. He is taking over for retired UMF AD Julie Davis while the Beavers conduct a yearlong, nationwide search for her replacement. Beaudoin, who has stepped down as the women’s head basketball coach and associate athletic director, will be applying for the athletic director slot.www.sunjournal.com
