Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William ‘dreading’ what Meghan Markle & Harry will do after massive Netflix & Spotify deals, expert says

By Jacob Bentley-York
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQkBv_0arR8xjR00

PRINCE William is “dreading” finding out what Meghan Markle and Harry plan to do, after the pair secured massive Netflix and Spotify deals, an expert has claimed.

Palace insider, Duncan Larcombe, believes the couple are still cashing in on the royal brand by continuously talking about it.

🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCWe6_0arR8xjR00
Prince William is “dreading” finding out what Meghan Markle and Harry plan for Netflix shows Credit: AFP

He added that they now face challenges as they try to navigate a new way to “make it work.”

Expert Duncan told OK! magazine: "What do they do next? That's a question Prince William is dreading the answer to.”

"Ultimately, they have to find a way to do their work in LA while not trading in on the royal brand."

Since quitting the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have landed a multi-million pound Spotify deal along with a £112m deal with Netflix.

It comes as:

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit royal duty for LA to be ‘social-impact influencers’, ex chief-of-staff reveals
  • The couple's friend says "distance remains' between Harry and his older brother
  • Meghan 'upset people early on' and is 'not as charming as she seems', it's claimed
  • And a royal biographer has claimed William and Harry won't make up - as The Duke of Sussex 'can't afford to upset his wife'
  • A lawyer suspended over a 'racist' tweet about Lilibet Diana has been quietly reinstated

He added: “Prince Harry hasn't exactly been subtle. He's revealed to the world that he pretty much hates his family and the whole system is rotten to the core.

“But by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand.

"If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5IKh_0arR8xjR00
Duncan Larcombe says the couple are still cashing in on the royal brand by continuously talking about it Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDVVL_0arR8xjR00
He added that is they continue to do so, Harry could 'never talk to William again' Credit: Getty

Prince Harry only met with brother William last week as they unveiled a new statue to commemorate their mother Princess Diana.

The pair appeared to be in great form as they chatted in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden - after reports their relationship had been strained over the past 18 months since the Sussexes quit the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex seemed to be particularly delighted to be home, and smiled brightly as he greeted Diana's brother and two sisters at the ceremony.

Meghan remained home in LA with son Archie, two, and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

Larcombe believes that the event could have left him feeling conflicted having sacrificed everything" by continuing his non-royal life with his wife.

He recently told Closer magazine: “Harry and Meghan seem to think they can co-exist in these two worlds – the world of British royals and American celebrity.

"Harry is loving the American life now – but he’s still in the honeymoon phase.

"I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make him question what he’s given it all up for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlYmF_0arR8xjR00
Harry only returned to the UK for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother last week Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajv6s_0arR8xjR00
He and William appeared on good form during the poignant event, and even issued a joint statement Credit: AP

The event could well have been tense after Harry and Megan's tell-all sit down with Oprah in March that sent shockwaves through the Royal Family.

The Duke has since gone on to reveal more bombshells in further interviews, claiming he suffered "total neglect" during his "nightmare" life as a senior royal.

He reserved particular criticism for father Charles, who he said caused him to "suffer", although even the Queen failed to escape the blast as her grandson said he'd been passed "genetic pain".

Duncan said: "Harry’s totally sacrificed relations with his family for his new life with Meghan, and things seem to have been done her way and with her needs first.

"But, ultimately, Harry will want and need his family – they are his flesh and blood."

Unless the couple can agree a way forward with the royals, their marriage could well suffer, he added.

"I think Harry and Meghan will have to make compromises to make things work with the royals, and even to save their marriage – because there will be a point when he’ll be torn between Meghan’s world and his own family," he said.

"They need to plan what they say and do moving forward and communicate with the royals, if they want to have a relationship with Harry’s family.”

Comments / 4

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Meghan Markle Harry#Netflix Spotify#Palace#The Royal Family#Closer#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What The Queen Did After Prince Harry Landed In The UK

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.

Comments / 4

Community Policy