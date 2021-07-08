Wilton planners begin review of Wilson Lake Marina application

WILTON — Planning Board members met Thursday, July 1, to review the application for Wilson Lake Marina, LLP. The Planning Board conducted an initial site plan review of the application after a site visit to the marina’s property, 10 Rowell Street, a week prior. It was the first time the planning board formally reviewed the application, which was submitted in March. The site plan review application was tabled after the board partially completed a form on the findings of fact.