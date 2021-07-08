IHSAA Announces State Tournament Amendments Among Latest Minutes

INDIANAPOLIS – There were some items of local note among the latest minutes from the June 2021 meeting among the board members of the IHSAA. One minor location change will accompany the 2021 fall cross country season. Culver Academy will handle the regional round for its grouping of teams this fall, a change from Logansport hosting the 2020 regional series. Culver Academy had hosted the sectionals and regionals for several years until last year, where Manchester and Logansport picked up the courses. Manchester will continue to host the sectional, which include teams from Warsaw, Tippecanoe Valley, Lakeland Christian and Triton among others.