LISTEN: On Friar Podcast- Deadline and All-Star Discussion with Mike Petriello, Catching Up with Pierce Johnson

Mike Petriello of MLB.com joins the guys to offer his insight on All-Star festivities and the Padres' needs at the deadline. Derek and Darnay ask Mike about the Tatis-less Home Run Derby, before discussing the otherworldly season Shohei Ohtani is having. What are the Padres' biggest needs at the trade deadline? Mike weighs in, with some thoughts on a few names that are often brought up by the Friar Faithful. Then they shift their focus to the All-Star Game, Padres headed to Coors Field and Manny's snub.