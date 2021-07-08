Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast- Deadline and All-Star Discussion with Mike Petriello, Catching Up with Pierce Johnson

By Darnay Tripp
NBC San Diego
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Petriello of MLB.com joins the guys to offer his insight on All-Star festivities and the Padres' needs at the deadline. Derek and Darnay ask Mike about the Tatis-less Home Run Derby, before discussing the otherworldly season Shohei Ohtani is having. What are the Padres' biggest needs at the trade deadline? Mike weighs in, with some thoughts on a few names that are often brought up by the Friar Faithful. Then they shift their focus to the All-Star Game, Padres headed to Coors Field and Manny's snub.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierce Johnson
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friar Podcast Deadline#Mlb Com#The All Star Game#Coors Field#Nl Mvp#The National League West#Nbc 7 San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Padres ‘might unload for’ Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The San Diego Padres continue to glide along this season playing tremendous baseball. The lone thing going against them is that the NL West has turned out to be a loaded division with the Giants leading the way and the Dodgers in second. The Padres are still only 5 games back in the division and look poised to make the wildcard game at worst.
MLBNBC Sports

Padres pitcher's brother went crazy during grand slam off Scherzer

What San Diego Padres rookie reliever Daniel Camarena did on Thursday night was something that not even a movie script could accurately depict. Called up earlier in the day, Camarena stepped to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He promptly delivered the first hit of his career -- a grand slam to cut the Nationals lead to 8-6. It was a major moment that helped the Padres rally from an 8-0 deficit to win 9-8.
MLBBleacher Report

Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2021 Blockbuster Trades

The Mets will be buying, and they have a talented young shortstop to offer.Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press. With the July 30 trade deadline just days away, we could talk all the livelong day about which Major League Baseball stars could soon be on the move. But lest anyone forget, the stars...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres and Rangers talking Joey Gallo trade

Multiple reports indicate the San Diego Padres are in talks to acquire Texas Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo. A.J. Preller came to the San Diego Padres from the Texas Rangers organization. Joey Gallo is someone that Preller is quite familiar with. The Padres G.M. knows the value of the outfielder/infielder. Gallo...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Is Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson an option for the Padres?

The San Diego Padres will have some new faces when August 1 hits. You can count on that. Whether it is Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels, Joey Gallo, Kris Bryant, or others– or a combination of those guys-– the Padres personnel will be busy printing new uniforms for the players they will acquire leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
MLBFOX Sports

Paddack expected to start for the Padres against Braves

San Diego Padres (55-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-47, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) LINE: Braves +140, Padres -162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homers in loss

Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals. Hosmer capped off a productive series following the All-Star break by putting the Padres on the board with his eighth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning Sunday. Across the last three games, the 31-year-old has gone 4-for-7 with two extra-base hits, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jurickson Profar on Padres' pine Monday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Atlanta Braves. Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Washington Nationals. Wil Myers is replacing Profar in right field on Monday and hitting sixth.
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Not starting matinee

Hosmer isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Hosmer has gone 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, six RBI, four runs, a stolen base and four walks in four games since the All-Star break. He'll get a breather for Wednesday's matinee with left-hander Kyle Muller on the mound for Atlanta. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Ha-Seong Kim starts at the keystone.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy