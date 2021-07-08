Cancel
Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot strongly extends protection but CDC cautions 3rd dose not yet needed

Montgomery Advertiser
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech say a booster shot for their COVID-19 vaccine extends protection against the coronavirus. The companies have not submitted the booster for FDA approval yet. Neither the companies nor the government recommend booster shots yet, until their safety and effectiveness can be fully explored. A booster shot of...

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Related Fatalities Exceed 12,000

Atlanta (Precision Vaccinations) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an increased number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination. Between December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public HealthWTAX

CDC, FDA: Americans ‘do not need’ covid-19 booster shot

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both said late last week that fully vaccinated Americans “do not need” an extra booster shot of the vaccine at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. “is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available” to eligible populations. The statement also said, “People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.” (Fox)
Public HealthNews 12

FDA, CDC rebuke Pfizer's plans for third COVID-19 shot

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in disagreement with Pfizer over plans for a third COVID-19 shot. Pfizer says it's ramping up efforts to develop a third dose that it hopes will better protect people from variants, citing waning immunity from its coronavirus vaccine.
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shot Not Needed At This Time, CDC And FDA Clarify

Pfizer said a third booster shot could produce 10 times more antibodies than the second shot. The top two federal health agencies say Americans don't need boosters yet. US officials say fully vaccinated people are at low risk of being infected with COVID-19 Two top federal health agencies have insisted...
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC says COVID-19 vaccine boosters not yet necessary, while Pfizer seeks approval for third dose

Fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In a joint statement released Friday, the agencies said that a full vaccination will protect most people from severe disease and death, and will guard against infection from currently circulating coronavirus variants such as the highly transmissible Delta variant.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 booster shot controversy as CDC/FDA snipe Pfizer suggestions

The US FDA and CDC have made an unexpected announcement on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, downplaying hints that a third shot might be necessary to protect against coronavirus variants. Just how long the current COVID-19 vaccinations can actually be expected to remain effective has been a contentious point over the past twelve months, amid the accelerated push to begin immunizations during the global pandemic.
Medical & Biotechaudacy.com

Pfizer lobbies for booster shot, FDA and CDC say not just yet

Drugmaker Pfizer is advocating for a booster dose of their vaccine as immunity is waning among COVID variants. But the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement against a booster shot right now. LSU Health Shreveport infectious disease specialist Doctor John Vanchiere said in the meantime we should focus on vaccinating more people.
Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Despite variants, CDC says booster shot not yet needed

Pfizer said it would soon publish data about a third dose of vaccine and submit it to the US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other regulators. The company specified it would seek FDA emergency use authorization for a booster dose in August. But in an unusual move, two top federal agencies said Americans don’t need boosters yet and said it was not up to companies alone to decide when they might be needed.
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer plots course for COVID-19 booster, but the CDC isn't sure 'whether or when' follow-up shots will be needed

Throughout the pandemic, mixed messaging has sometimes hindered the public's understanding of how best to respond. On boosters, that seems to be happening again. Pfizer and BioNTech, who've routinely signaled the likely need for follow-up COVID-19 shots, just unveiled plans to add another booster shot to their vaccine repertoire. Within hours of that news, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA told Americans that they don't need to worry about boosters right now.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Approves Octapharma’s Octagam 10% for Adult Dermatomyositis

PARAMUS, N.J. (July 20, 2021) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Octapharma USA for Octagam® 10% [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease. The FDA approval...

