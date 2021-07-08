How Pablo Valero Travels the World and Enjoys His Adventures

How did you come to be an IML (International Mountain Leader) and set up your own company?. Travel was always a dream for me, growing up in Bath in the UK. I got my first taste during a Raleigh International trip to Chile and obtained my first mountain leader award when I was in my early twenties. Once I’d worked for the major operators (such as Exodus and Explore) I knew I wanted to offer something more bespoke and that’s when Live Breathe Hike was born. I’d always loved mountains and got the opportunity to travel to the big ranges when I ran hiking and wine tasting holidays in Tuscany (and yes I still like the wine!) The turning point was being a single parent. I needed to change things up to incorporate childcare and was full of ideas to create more enriching experiences. Having worked for all the big operators I knew I could cherry pick the best elements to create amazing itineraries.