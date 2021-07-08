Cancel
Kids

Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Discusses How Collecting Sports Cards Can Be Beneficial for Kids

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Eric Bitz recently discussed how collecting sports and other cards can be beneficial to kids. Trading cards, whether they're baseball cards, Pokemon cards, or others, can be extremely beneficial for kids. Many parents view this as a hobby that can be expensive and unproductive, but experts like Eric Bitz say this is a hobby that should be encouraged by parents.

