High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter's Analysis, For 2020-2027
Market Size – USD 98.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Growing demand in personal care products. The global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for high oleic safflower oil from end-use applications.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0