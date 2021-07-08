Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Drilling Waste Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Augean PLC, Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), GN Solids Control, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Newalta Corporation, Ridgeline Canada Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrilling waste management minimizes the waste and maintaining efficient drilling operation and provide environmental protection. Increasing environmental concern, coupled with the growing expenditure from oil and gas companies in exploration, is boosting the growth of the drilling waste management market. Growing awareness about effective treatment and disposal of drilling waste is further triggering the growth of the drilling waste management market.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric Company#Market Research#Augean Plc#Gn Solids Control#Ridgeline Canada Inc#Schlumberger Limited#The Insight Partners#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Demand for oil, gas seen rising in H2-2021 and 2022: Baker Hughes

Continued signs of global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should prompt further demand growth for oil and natural gas, not only for second-half 2021 but for 2022, big oil services provider Baker Hughes' top executive said July 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $206.35 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndustrySentinel

Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Analysis (2021-2028): Key Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities | Mistras Group, Olympus, Bosello High Technology, and Baker Hughes Company

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market By Testing Method (Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Others), Technique (Volumetric Examination, Surface Examination, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,680,000. Other large...
BusinessSentinel

At 11.1% CAGR, Pin and Sleeve Device Market Projected to Hit $160.11 Billion By 2026 | ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Walther Electric Inc.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pin and Sleeve Device Market By Product Type (Plug, Connector, Receptacle, and Inlet), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Baker Hughes Counts 18 More Drilling Rigs

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by five to 484 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday. In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig tally increased by two to 380. The U.S. gas rig total grew by three to 104 but the miscellaneous rig count stood at zero, the service company added.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Smart Building Market 2021 Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player  Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Azbil, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Building Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Building Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Building.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Top Players By 2026: GE(Baker Hughes), Calfrac Well, Fts International, Halliburton, Nabors Industries etc.

The Hydraulic Fracturing Market report blends a comprehensive analysis of foreign markets with a fresh take on the target industry. Market size, drivers and vulnerabilities, key players, segment overview, and geographic outlook are among the variables covered in the study. It also includes data on the business environment, value/volume results, marketing tactics, and expert viewpoints. The research also looks at the field’s importance and evidence for forecasting, as well as its various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capability, price, expense, revenue, growth, and contact information for the top industry players in the Hydraulic Fracturing market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blood Borne Testing Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

According to the latest research by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider", the blood borne testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for blood borne testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for blood borne pathogens provides momentum to the blood borne testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the lubricants in the plastic processing market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Lubricants in the plastic processing market are expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, metallic stearate is the largest segment by lubricant type, whereas polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is largest by polymer type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for plastics in construction, packaging, and automotive industries.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Advisory Services Market Bigger Than Expected | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley

The ' Financial Advisory Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Financial Advisory Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Financial Advisory Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021 Investment Opportunity Analysis and Industry Share Forecast 2027

"The Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Flyback Hybrid Converters in...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Densified Silica Fume Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth, Sales and Forecast till 2031

Densified silica fume, also known as DSF, is a fine pozzolanic material produced as a byproduct in the arc furnace method while manufacturing elemental silicon and/or ferro-silicon alloys. Densified silica fume is called so because of its high density, which lies in the range of 400 – 720 kg/m3. It is one of the key components used to manufacture concrete and refractories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy