Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment

By Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#Art#Newswise#Research Manitoba#Jefferson Lab#Doe Office Of Science#Cebaf#Moller Mie#Nsf#The Cfi Rm#Idaho State University#Muskingum University#Ohio University#Syracuse University#The Department Of Physics#Cfi Rm Support#Canadian#Triumf#Electron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Microbially produced fibers: stronger than steel, tougher than Kevlar

Spider silk is said to be one of the strongest, toughest materials on the Earth. Now engineers at Washington University in St. Louis have designed amyloid silk hybrid proteins and produced them in engineered bacteria. The resulting fibers are stronger and tougher than some natural spider silks. Their research was...
ChemistryNewswise

Chemistry Discovery Could Remove Micropollutants from Environment

Newswise — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution...
ChemistryNewswise

FSU Researchers Develop New Model of Flow Properties for Class of Polymers

Newswise — Florida State University researchers are helping to write the “cookbook” describing the properties of vitrimers, a promising material that combines the benefits of different types of polymers. Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering developed a theoretical model that explains the flow of these polymer materials. They found...
ComputersNewswise

Accelerating Science from Idea to Publication with Bold National Research Platform

Newswise — The San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) located at UC San Diego has heeded the National Science Foundation’s call for a cyberinfrastructure ecosystem that meets the needs of today’s data-intensive science. Proposed as the Prototype National Research Platform (NRP), the innovative, all-in-one system—computing resources, research and education networks, edge computing devices and other instruments—is a testbed for science drivers as diverse as the platform itself to expedite science and enable transformative discoveries.
Los Alamos, NMNewswise

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Isolated Using Quantum-Annealing Computer

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., July 15, 2021— Using a D-Wave quantum-annealing computer as a testbed, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have shown that it is possible to isolate so-called emergent magnetic monopoles, a class of quasiparticles, creating a new approach to developing “materials by design.”. “We wanted to...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

UB PhD student Courtney Shafer receives Department of Energy fellowship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Courtney Shafer, who will join the University at Buffalo Department of Geology this fall as a PhD student, has been awarded a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Computational Science Graduate Fellowship. Fellows receive a $38,000 stipend, payment of tuition and fees, and a $1,000 professional development allowance...
ScienceNewswise

The U.S. ‘massively underinvests’ in science and innovation, expert warns

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ben Jones, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, said in a new paper released today that there is systematic evidence showing significant underinvestment in science and innovation in the U.S. and the world. The paper, “Science and Innovation: The Under-Fueled Engine...
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Lions Eye Institute For Transplant & Research Expands Reach with New Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. – The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mid-America Transplant, which will expand innovation to provide more people with the gift of sight. LEITR, the world’s largest combined nonprofit provider of ocular tissues for transplant and ocular science research, will continue to expand its ability to serve patients worldwide through this partnership. Mid-America Transplant and the surgeon customers they serve will benefit from the proprietary technologies developed and shared by LEITR.
Cleveland, OHcase.edu

Biomaterials researcher wins NSF CAREER award

Julie Renner among multiple winners from Case School of Engineering for prestigious National Science Foundation award; will support ongoing biomaterials research. Case Western Reserve University scientist Julie Renner has been awarded a five-year, $523,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award, funding that will allow her to accelerate work investigating fundamental properties and potential new uses for the protein elastin.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Main attraction: Scientists create world's thinnest magnet

The development of an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature could lead to new applications in computing and electronics - such as high-density, compact spintronic memory devices - and new tools for the study of quantum physics. The ultrathin magnet, which was recently reported in the journal Nature Communications...
ScienceEurekAlert

Nanostructures enable record high-harmonic generation

ITHACA, N.Y. - Cornell researchers have developed nanostructures that enable record-breaking conversion of laser pulses into high-harmonic generation, paving the way for new scientific tools for high-resolution imaging and studying physical processes that occur at the scale of an attosecond - one quintillionth of a second. High-harmonic generation has long...
Sciencerit.edu

CAREER Awards advance promising research for future innovators and leaders

When assistant professors Pratik Dholabhai and Rui Li received National Science Foundation CAREER Awards this spring, it put them among an elite group of research faculty on campus and across the country. Given to faculty who have the potential to serve as role models and mentors, and to integrate teaching...
Scienceuci.edu

Banerjee receives NSF funding to establish international ‘network of networks’ on wildfire research

The National Science Foundation has approved $250,000 in funding for iFireNet, an international network of networks designed to catalyze and accelerate research on the prediction and management of wildland fires. The consortium, based at UCI, will address the fundamental knowledge gaps in the science and engineering aspects of wildfires with the goal of minimizing damage to life, nature and property from increasingly frequent and severe blazes.
ScienceNewswise

Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2

Newswise — In February 2020, a trio of bio-imaging experts were sitting amiably around a dinner table at a scientific conference in Washington, D.C., when the conversation shifted to what was then a worrying viral epidemic in China. Without foreseeing the global disaster to come, they wondered aloud how they might contribute.
EngineeringNewswise

Rensselaer Team Aims To Pave Way for Robust AI in Medical Imaging

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — A number of vulnerabilities, known collectively as deep learning adversaries, hold artificial intelligence (AI) back from its full potential in applications like improving medical imaging quality and computer-aided diagnosis. With the support of a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award, Pingkun Yan, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will lead a team of researchers in developing new AI techniques that protect algorithms from such vulnerabilities, which include contaminated data, malicious attacks, or independent algorithms that interfere with one another.
Physicsmit.edu

“Magic-angle” trilayer graphene may be a rare, magnet-proof superconductor

MIT physicists have observed signs of a rare type of superconductivity in a material called magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. In a study appearing today in Nature, the researchers report that the material exhibits superconductivity at surprisingly high magnetic fields of up to 10 Tesla, which is three times higher than what the material is predicted to endure if it were a conventional superconductor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy