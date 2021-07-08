Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment

TAMPA, Fla. – The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mid-America Transplant, which will expand innovation to provide more people with the gift of sight. LEITR, the world’s largest combined nonprofit provider of ocular tissues for transplant and ocular science research, will continue to expand its ability to serve patients worldwide through this partnership. Mid-America Transplant and the surgeon customers they serve will benefit from the proprietary technologies developed and shared by LEITR.