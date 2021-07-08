Specialty Malt Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

The specialty malt market is expected at USD 2.47 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020. Malting is that the process of converting barley or other cereal grains into malt for application in brewing, distilling, or in foods and takes place in malting, sometimes called a malt house. Malt extract is often utilized in the brewing of beer. Its production begins by sprouting barley grain in an exceedingly method referred to as malting, immersing barley in water to support the grain to sprout, then drying the barley to halt the progress when the sprouting begins. The drying step stops the sprouting, but the enzymes remain active thanks to the low temperatures utilized in base malt production. Specialty malts are any malts other than the standard malt. They are formed by managing the method of drying. Specialty malts present exclusive features that give craft beer with enhanced features like refined taste, enhanced color and flavor, the increased shelf life of a product, r increase in foam and foam retention, and eventually the brewing performance. Sweet meals and breads are made from the specialty malt is expected to strengthen the market growth. Some of the flavored products including chocolates, coffee, and caramel has extended industry growth in food and beverage industry, in turn accelerating the specialty malt market. Ready to drink beverages and increased consumption of household beer will also fuel industry size.