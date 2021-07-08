Cancel
C12-15 Alcohols Market Size, Demand, Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities, Research Report Forecast by 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global C12-15 Alcohols Market is forecast to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C12-15 Alcohols are the long-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohols containing a number of carbon atoms from 12 to 15 in each fatty alcohol with a colorless, oily, liquid formation mostly. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as coconut oil. Global C12-15 alcohols market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C12-15 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, flavor-enhancing food additives, pesticides, personal care products, cosmetics, lubricating oils are expected to primarily drive the demand throughout the forecast period.

