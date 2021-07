— Conversation with CoinsPaid CEO Max Krupyshev. Last year, the CEO of one of the largest payment systems in the world, PayPal, Dan Shulman, said that crypto payments would go mainstream. And it looks like the expert’s predictions are coming true. Recent research by Wirex and the Stellar Development Foundation proves that cryptocurrency payments represent a viable alternative to traditional payment solutions. Bitcoinist discussed with CoinsPaid CEO Max Krupyshev current trends of this sector, how it will develop in the future and whether there is a chance for Bitcoin to become a full-fledged means of payment.