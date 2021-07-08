GIS Software in Agriculture Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Pitney Bowes, SuperMap Software, Geosoft, Hexagon

The Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about GIS Software in Agriculture Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Autodesk, Inc., Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), Earth Observing System, Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI), Geosoft Inc., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, L3 Harris Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Parrot SA, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Takor Group Ltd, Topcon Corporation & Trimble Inc. etc have been looking into GIS Software in Agriculture as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.