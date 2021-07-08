Cancel
Books & Literature

Local bestsellers for the week ending July 4

Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article8. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking. 10. The Other Black Girl Zakiya Dalila Harris Atria. 1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton. 2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm...

Seattle, WASeattle Times

‘The Midnight Library’ is the top local fiction bestseller

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy. Before Nirvana or Pearl Jam, there was Tina Bell, the godmother of grunge. Musicians pay tribute in upcoming concert WATCH. 6 new paperbacks, all tempting choices for lazy summer afternoons VIEW. Listen up, readers: These 7 audiobooks are...
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 3. “The Invisible Life of Addie...
Columbus, INRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone 1),” Leigh Bardugo. 3. “The Box in the Woods (Truly Devious 4),” Maureen Johnson. 4. “Warriors: Winds of Change,” Erin Hunter. 5. “Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels),” Mary Pope...
Books & Literaturethelaurelmagazine.com

Bestsellers Discussed

Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/07 – July. Best-selling authors Karen White and Susan Meissner will make appearances in both Cashiers and Highlands – July 9 and 10; and July 30 and 31, respectively. You need to make reservations – (828) 743-0215 for Cashiers; and (828) 526-3031. The Highlands-Cashiers...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

The Dark Reality of Anthony Bourdain’s Final Days

There’s a scene early in the new documentary Roadrunner that feels inconceivable to anyone who has spent the past couple of decades watching Anthony Bourdain travel the world. Hot off the blockbuster success of Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book about the restaurant industry, Bourdain has been granted his first shot...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Is Hardly In Roadrunner

The upcoming documentary "Roadrunner," directed by Morgan Neville, will examine the "uncommon life" of celebrity chef and consummate traveler Anthony Bourdain, per Yahoo. The new documentary covers many of the highs and lows of Bourdain's life (via NY Daily News), but still manages to draw healthy boundaries in a balance of sharing and staying respectful of the family and friends surrounding Bourdain. After his death, Bourdain left behind one child, his daughter Ariane, who he welcomed on April 9, 2007 with then-girlfriend Ottavia Busia. After the birth of their daughter, Bourdain and Busia were married that same month, according to People.
TV & VideosTheWrap

Frank Fritz Will Not Return to ‘American Pickers’

Frank Fritz will not be returning to “American Pickers,” a person with knowledge of the show’s plans confirmed for TheWrap. TMZ first reported the news. Fritz did more than 300 episodes of the History show with former partner in picking Mike Wolfe. Fritz has not appeared on an episode of the antiquing show since March 2020. A combination of back surgery and the pandemic can help explain some of Frank’s absence from the popular History show — but not all of it.
CelebritiesForward

Why Anthony Bourdain was his own best storyteller

The best episode of Anthony Bourdain’s food and travel show “No Reservations” is probably “Beirut.”. Bourdain and his crew were in Lebanon in 2006. They filmed two scenes and then the second Israel-Lebanon war started. Bourdain’s local fixers knew what was coming and the host had to reckon with what he was doing — the entire project of the show’s food tourism, beamed to an audience of cable subscribers. Lounging by a hotel pool as helicopters flew overhead and children told him that their houses had been leveled, he finished the episode with an iconic soundbite, different from any he’d recorded before.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Let’s Talk About The Shady Ethics Of The New Anthony Bourdain Documentary

The new documentary Roadrunner about Anthony Bourdain has been creating a lot of buzz among audiences and critics, but not for the reasons you'd expect. After watching the documentary, many are questioning the ethics around the use of machine-generated soundbites in the narration of the film, which, to unknowing audiences, appear to have come from the late Bourdain himself.
Entertainmentsiriusxm.com

Have a holly jolly July with a week of classic Christmas tales & traditional holiday jingles

While Frosty the Snowman may not have been feeling very merry in this heat, you can make the season bright with Christmas in July, a weeklong special featuring hit Christmas songs, radio renditions of your favorite seasonal movies, and holiday episodes from classic comedies and dramas. You better watch out, because Santa Claus is comin’ to town from July 19 to July 25 on Holiday Traditions (Ch. 776) and Radio Classics (Ch. 148).
Theater & DanceBoston Globe

A day in the life of LA, via poetry (and film): That’s ‘Summertime’

Sunny, plotless, and brimming over with words, “Summertime” is a joyous anomaly. A day in the life of Los Angeles, it features 25 young men and women breezing through their lives, delivering arias of spoken-word poetry by turns hilarious, hopeful, and blunt. Director Carlos López Estrada, whose 2018 arthouse hit, “Blindspotting,” landed him on the map, was so inspired by a poetry showcase of high school performers that he approached the organizers with the idea of filming a “spoken-word musical.” The results mix the structure and feel of Richard Linklater’s “Slacker” — character vignettes that pass from one person to another in a verbal relay — with the urgency and concerns of kids of many colors launching themselves into the future.
RestaurantsThrive Global

Dinner with Someone Different

When I was acting professionally in the 90s, the refrain was:. True to the cliche, I did work in a restaurant in between acting gigs. In fact, I co-owned it. My husband, then boyfriend, was the chef. I ran the operations. Our place made Best of Atlanta just before the 1996 Olympics. It was a hole-in-the-wall with amazing food. My husband can cook! I don’t miss the work at all. If my husband ever wants a second restaurant, I wish him and his second wife the best of luck. I’ve never worked so hard as I did at that time–physically and mentally. I don’t want to de-bone 200 chickens at 2am ever again. I don’t want to lie down on the cold, tile bathroom floor to rest my sore back ever again. I don’t want to repeat qualifying for the earned income tax credit.

