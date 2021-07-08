Local bestsellers for the week ending July 4

Sunny, plotless, and brimming over with words, “Summertime” is a joyous anomaly. A day in the life of Los Angeles, it features 25 young men and women breezing through their lives, delivering arias of spoken-word poetry by turns hilarious, hopeful, and blunt. Director Carlos López Estrada, whose 2018 arthouse hit, “Blindspotting,” landed him on the map, was so inspired by a poetry showcase of high school performers that he approached the organizers with the idea of filming a “spoken-word musical.” The results mix the structure and feel of Richard Linklater’s “Slacker” — character vignettes that pass from one person to another in a verbal relay — with the urgency and concerns of kids of many colors launching themselves into the future.
