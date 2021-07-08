Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Size to Reach USD 107.42 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

The global residential energy management (REM) market is forecast to reach USD 107.42 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Energy management systems are implemented to save energy by reducing energy consumption. The demand for energy management systems in the residential sector is increasing at a high rate. REMS allows residents to significantly reduce utility costs across the board, including cooling, heating, lighting, and water. The system tracks detailed usage over time and stores it within its centralized digital repository so that the residents can always have access to the building's historical energy data. This allows them to budget better for energy usage based on time of year, weather, and so on.