Calcium Citrate Market Size, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, CAGR of 3.3%, Major Players, and Forecast, 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising emphasis on the health and wellness of postmenopausal women and the elevating consumption of food supplements have resulted in boosting the Calcium Citrate market. Market Size – USD 736.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – The elevating use of Calcium Citrate in nutritional supplement products.

www.lasvegasherald.com

