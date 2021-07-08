Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Provides Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t often had long-term stability at the quarterback position during the history of the franchise, but a year ago today, that all changed. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed a record-setting 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million on this day last year. The contract locked him in with Kansas City through the 2031 season, through what should be the prime of his NFL career. He won’t become a free agent until he’s 36 years old. The deal made Mahomes not just the highest-paid QB in NFL history, but also the first athlete to receive a half-billion-dollar contract in all of sports.