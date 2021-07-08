Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Provides Injury Update

By Ben Levine
profootballrumors.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter undergoing offseason toe surgery, Patrick Mahomes is confident he’ll be completely healthy by the start of the regular season…if not sooner. Mahomes said during an appearance on NFL Network (via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra). “I’m out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I’ve been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I’m just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year.”

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#Nfl Com#Usa Today Sports Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Patrick Mahomes 'Doing It All' on Surgically-Repaired Toe

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had surgery on a torn plantar plate in his left foot — better known as "turf toe" — following the 2020 season, the timeline for Mahomes's return was somewhat unknown. Now, with training camp less than a month away, Mahomes says he's fully ready to go, with no concerns remaining for the most-discussed toe in sports.
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones predicted to be Chiefs’ MVP, not Patrick Mahomes

Chris Jones simply continues to be one of the better defensive linemen that the NFL has to offer. While the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu may take most of the limelight in Kansas City, Jones is a key piece to what the team does defensively. Heading into this season, the club is said to be working Jones as not just a defensive tackle, but as an edge rusher as well.
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Patrick Mahomes: “Still early” for comparisons with Tom Brady

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes share the cover of this year’s Madden game in a move that gives a nod to those who feel that Mahomes is the likeliest heir to Brady’s throne as the best quarterback in the league. Mahomes’ first four seasons in the league have provided plenty of [more]
NFLNFL

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

The toe injury that ruffled Patrick Mahomes' postseason run is well in the rearview as we await Kansas City Chiefs training camp later this month. After undergoing toe surgery, Mahomes participated in the Chiefs' offseason program, indicating he was on track to be fully healthy come Week 1. In June, the MVP signal-caller noted that he still had rehab work to do, but could have played a game if necessary.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes 'feeling great' coming off toe surgery

Arguably the largest non-story of the NFL offseason was the status of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off the toe surgery he required following the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everybody from coach Andy Reid to Mahomes himself has ensured the masses the toe...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Opposing QBs No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes throws support behind Sha’Carri Richardson

On Tuesday, the United States Track & Field team announced their full slate of athletes set to participate in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. After testing positive for marijuana in a recent test, it turned out that sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was officially left off the list. Richardson was...
NFLKansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes jokes he’s ready to collaborate on Justin Timberlake album

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to make his singing debut and he may have found a way into the music business through a golfing buddy: Justin Timberlake. Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce were grouped this weekend with Timberlake at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. It seems the three became fast friends.
NFLwmleader.com

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains his dig at Chargers’ Justin Herbert: ‘I have a ton of respect for him’

Patrick Mahomes wants to make it clear that he has a lot of respect for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In a recent interview, Mahomes clarified that a comment he made about the NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year at a celebrity golf event was all in the name of good fun. He was just “talking some trash” to some of the non-Chiefs AFC West fans who showed up to the event.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes' contract with Chiefs still looks like a bargain a year later

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t often had long-term stability at the quarterback position during the history of the franchise, but a year ago today, that all changed. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed a record-setting 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million on this day last year. The contract locked him in with Kansas City through the 2031 season, through what should be the prime of his NFL career. He won’t become a free agent until he’s 36 years old. The deal made Mahomes not just the highest-paid QB in NFL history, but also the first athlete to receive a half-billion-dollar contract in all of sports.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes at American Century Championship practice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are set to play in the American Century Championship for the second consecutive year. The real event kicks off on Friday, with Mahomes, Kelce and Justin Timberlake (yes, that’s the pairing) teeing off at 11:29 a.m. PST. While we wait on the tournament to start, the practice rounds for the celebrity golf tourney began on Wednesday. Mahomes and Kelce are already up to their usual antics, making for some highlight-worthy moments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy