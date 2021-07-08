Juggling two major roles, Harriet Harris has returned to the Berkshires in earnest
Harriet Harris’s voice is quaking. The words still make her choke up: “This is my favorite spot. I used to come here all the time.”. It’s a line from Mark St. Germain’s “Eleanor,” a solo show in which she plays former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. While the character is referring to a place she loved to frequent, the line made Harris think about how deeply she missed the physical gathering space of live theater during the pandemic-induced shutdown.www.bostonglobe.com
