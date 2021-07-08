AITA For Making My Friend Feel Insecure About Her Weight?

Model, body positive advocate and Pinterest lover Tabria Majors is helping to spread the word that the social media platform is banning all weight-loss ads and imagery. If you’ve scrolled though your social media feeds long enough, it’s likely that you’ve run across an ad for one product or another that’s for losing weight, showing how other people lost weight, curbing your cravings or whittling down your waist. While that’s always been triggering for those working to gain confidence in their bodies, it’s possibly more detrimental than ever. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, there’s been a stark increase in young people developing unhealthy eating habits since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. And as people come out of quarantine, many with extra pounds, the last thing they need is to be hounded with ads and imagery that make them question themselves. With that in mind, Pinterest is taking an important step, becoming the first social media platform to ban all ads with weight-loss language and imagery. They’ve enlisted plus-size model, body positive advocate and Pinterest lover Tabria Majors to spread the word.