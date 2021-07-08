Lil Baby & NBA Star James Harden Stopped By Police In Paris, Rapper Reportedly Arrested On Drug Charges
Rapper Lil Baby is reportedly in the custody of French police after being arrested on suspicion of transporting illicit drugs. According to a local newspaper, authorities pulled over a vehicle when they smelled marijuana on Thursday, July 8. Police claim they found 20 grams of weed in the car and arrested the “Drip Too Hard” rapper and the other two people in the car.okmagazine.com
