Lil Baby & NBA Star James Harden Stopped By Police In Paris, Rapper Reportedly Arrested On Drug Charges

Chicago rapper Lil Durk seemingly plans to move in silence from now on, suggesting as much with a cryptic message on Instagram. Last weekend, the rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out at his home in Atlanta with his girlfriend India Royale. It was reported that both of them fired rounds from their firearms, and thankfully, neither one of them was injured. It's unclear what happened to spark the shootout but some reports claim that they were victims of a home invasion.