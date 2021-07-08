Cancel
NBA

Lil Baby & NBA Star James Harden Stopped By Police In Paris, Rapper Reportedly Arrested On Drug Charges

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Baby is reportedly in the custody of French police after being arrested on suspicion of transporting illicit drugs. According to a local newspaper, authorities pulled over a vehicle when they smelled marijuana on Thursday, July 8. Police claim they found 20 grams of weed in the car and arrested the “Drip Too Hard” rapper and the other two people in the car.

