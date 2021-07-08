'Pain Like I've Never Experienced Before': Amanda Knox Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage At Six Weeks, Says She Is 'Failing To Be Okay'

On Friday (June 4, 2021), Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday. On this occasion, there was a wonderful surprise from her six children. Just recently, Angelina Jolie, 46, suffered a setback in the custody battle over her six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne and Knox, both 12. The court ruled in favor of Brad Pitt, 57, who had pleaded for shared custody. For her birthday last Friday (June 4, 2021), however, the Hollywood actress was able to look forward to a lot of time with her loved ones, because as “People” and “Daily Mail” report, the jubilarian celebrated together with her children. From this there was also a very special birthday present. “They had a great day at home, then the kids surprised them with a fancy dinner at a restaurant,” a source confirmed to People.