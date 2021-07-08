Ruggable Is Holding a Surprise Sale on Washable Rug Bundles (Up to 30% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of Ruggable at AT. Any time is a great time to purchase one of their rugs, but if you’ve been considering getting one — or two — for yourself, now’s a great time. Ruggable’s Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale is on right now until July 13, and you can save up to 30% on some of their most popular rugs available. The rugs are bundled in complementary pairs, making it possible to dress multiple areas of your home in similar styles for a great discount. As you might already know, Ruggable’s washable rugs totally live up to the hype — so the more of them you own, the easier it is to maintain all the foot traffic going through your home. While traditional area rugs can only be cleaned with spot or steam treatments, Ruggable’s can actually be thrown in the washing machine. Each one comes with a rug pad and a cover that attaches with velcro tabs. When it’s time for a deep cleaning, just take the cover off, and throw it in the wash. (Yes, it’s that easy!) Check out some of our favorite rug bundles on sale below, and start saving!