2021 Detroit Lions Name Bracket Tournament: Round 1, Part 4

Throughout the years, our Detroit Lions have broken our hearts over and over again and one of the main reasons for that is because of the head coaches who have led the way. Whenever the Lions have hired a new head coach, there has always been a bit of hope that they have finally found the right person to lead them to the promised land, but as we know, that has yet to happen. Instead, most of the Lions head coaches throughout the franchise’s history have fallen flat on their face.