You Can Build Jerry’s Iconic Apartment In “Seinfeld” with This New LEGO Set

By Leah Groth
Apartment Therapy
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Seinfeld” is still regarded as one of the best shows in television history, and it will likely break more records in the fall as Netflix just acquired the exclusive streaming rights. But as you wait to be transported back into the 1990s NYC scene of “Seinfeld,” you can relive your favorite scenes with the LEGO Ideas Seinfeld set and build some of the show’s most iconic sets, one brick at a time.

