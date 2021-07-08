Cancel
Denver Stiffs NBA Finals roundtable

By Gage Bridgford
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns are up 1-0 after a big win in Game 1. What do the Milwaukee Bucks need to do to even things up in Game 2 tonight?. Gage Bridgford (@GbridgfordNFL): Jrue Holiday has to be better on both ends of the floor. He was just 4-of-14 from the field including 0-of-4 from 3-point range on offense while allowing Chris Paul to go 12-of-19 for 32 points on the other end. Jrue has been the measuring stick for Milwaukee throughout these playoffs. When he plays well, the team tends to follow suit, and they need him to be the two-way force he’s been.

