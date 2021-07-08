Naomi Osaka Shared That Meghan Markle Supported Her Decision to Prioritize Mental Health
Weeks after she withdrew from several tennis tournaments and incurred fines for choosing to skip post-game press releases, Naomi Osaka shared that she received support from her famous friends for putting her mental health first. In an essay published by Time, Osaka thanked Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, and Michael Phelps, among others, for encouraging her to do what she needed to do.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0