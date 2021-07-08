Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Shared That Meghan Markle Supported Her Decision to Prioritize Mental Health

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after she withdrew from several tennis tournaments and incurred fines for choosing to skip post-game press releases, Naomi Osaka shared that she received support from her famous friends for putting her mental health first. In an essay published by Time, Osaka thanked Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, and Michael Phelps, among others, for encouraging her to do what she needed to do.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Prince William
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health First#British Royal Family#Time#Archewell Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What The Queen Did After Prince Harry Landed In The UK

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as "senior" members of the British royal family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented journey for royals that led them to California. Prior to their departure from Great Britain, 95% of their expenditures were paid...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Meghan Markle Braces for Palace Showdown as Princess Diana’s Final Words Are Revealed

Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace are preparing for a “brutal showdown” amid bullying claims against Meghan, according to a report in the Mirror. An insider claims that she has asked the Palace to give her a “point-by-point” breakdown of the allegations that she reduced staffers to tears. A spokesperson has said that the accusations are a “calculated smear campaign” set to undermine Meghan after her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting a Baby With His New Wife Weeks After Lilibet’s Birth

Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson is expecting his second child with his wife, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 28. Meghan and Trevor were previously married from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, the 44-year-old producer went on to marry Tracey Kurland, a 34-year-old nutritionist, in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ford Grace Engelson, just over a year later in August 2020. Now, the pair are expecting another baby girl, per Us Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka forgets tennis (for now) and poses for Vogue

Naomi Osaka is back on the cover of a magazine, on Vogue, to be precise. The young Japanese star has returned to talk about her on her social profiles, to promote the latest issue of the Japanese version of Vogue. At the Roland Garros 2021 Osaka had announced that she would not attend press conferences to preserve mental health, sparking great controversy, but also finding a lot of solidarity from colleagues and other stars.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Wore Gems in Her Baby Hairs at the ESPYs Like the Queen She Is

Naomi Osaka appeared at the ESPY Awards this past weekend looking regal as ever. The tennis star, who took home the prize for best athlete at the event, appeared to be channeling Daenerys Targaryen, aka Game of Thrones's dragon queen, in a gold-spiked top with draping sleeves and pointy black heels. She pulled the whole look together by throwing her hair back into a sleek low ponytail that she accentuated with green gemstones in her baby hairs to match the turquoise skirt she wore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy