Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Don’t be shy, timid, or hold too strongly to your original idea.” Interview with Holleen Lawrence

By Amine Rahal
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company. Joy Anthology’s mission is to help people preserve and celebrate memories from their wedding day. We provide a fun, easy-to-use alternative to wedding guestbooks. After a wedding couples’ special day, we provide them with a customized keepsake, featuring photos of their guests, invitees who couldn’t attend, and loved ones who have passed on. We offer both an archival-quality canvas keepsake, ready for display, and a digital download that is perfect for sharing.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Entrepreneurs#Women In Business#Signage#Joy Anthology#Blind Photography#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
EconomyThrive Global

My Entrepreneurial Spirit Rescued Me From A Dark Place

“I can remember one day, after getting my son off to school, breaking down in my closet, as I felt the weight of my bills closing in on me,” the Marketing Entrepreneur recalls. “It was at that moment, at a time I felt the lowest, that I made the decision...
LifestyleThrive Global

Group Travel as a Way to Make Up for Lost Human Connections After a Long Year

It’s been more than a year since we’ve learned about COVID-19 and its devastating impact. After the states started closing one after another and implementing restrictions on social life by introducing quarantine measures, the society began to undergo many important changes. While we constantly hear from the news, TV and social media that our economy has been hit hard, the travel industry has suffered significantly and unemployment has been at its highest in generations, one important aspect that has been downplayed and oftentimes overlooked is the shift in relationships, our limited communication with friends and family, and the emotional hardships triggered by that.
SocietyThrive Global

Why Talking To A Life Coach Is Different From Chatting With A Friend

Your friends are your people. They say that friends are “the family” you choose yourself. Your friends tend to know closely your strengths and your weaknesses; they are familiar with what you like, and dislike and they have been there for you throughout the ups and downs of your life. Most likely they will be there for you for many future seasons to come, while always doing their best to support you and celebrate with you.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Les Strech of Thrive Senior Living: “That “never quit” mindset has paid off over and over again as the risks”

I think the responsible way to approach the tension around the risk of winning or failing is to make sure that you’ve done everything possible to measure the risk, fully knowing that any risk worth taking will not offer you all of the facts. I think the ones that really get along are the ones that after thoughtful consideration make a decision to boldly take the measured risk, and from the outset say, “Come hell or high water, we’re going to see this through.”. At the same time, you’re maintaining that you have to have the humility to know when you’ve pushed long enough, and the risk is not going to come to fruition.
ComputersThrive Global

Dr. Alina Kornienko of Quppy: “Humanities and math are much closer in real life”

Be authentic and always be yourself as your uniqueness is the strongest value you carry. Listen to the ones around you and apply your authenticity and personality in a good critical way to the opinions of others as in diversity the strongest ideas and the best solutions are born. Be a thoughtful and listening leader as the wealth of comfort of your team is one of the key goals of your success.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.
Kidsknowridge.com

While mopping, young mom’s heart tore

On a Saturday morning last August, Sindi Mafu had started her typical weekly chores – dusting, laundry, sweeping. Her 4-year-old daughter, Avela, was busy with her Zoom ballet class, and her toddler, Lunga, was eating his breakfast. Sindi grabbed her mop. She started sweating – profusely. Too much for merely...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
EconomyThrive Global

Hello Enoughness, Meet Burnout

As an investment banker in the early 2000’s, when the clock rolled around to 5pm, my day was just getting started. While the senior MD’s were checking their watches to see what express trains could get them home at a reasonable hour, myself and the other junior staffers were gearing up for a grueling night ahead – pillows at the ready in case we needed to nap under our desks before sunrise.
Societygoodmenproject.com

It Isn’t Self-Care if You Feel Guilty

It’s no surprise that we misjudge the definition of selfish. According to the Google dictionary, it means:. (of a person, action, or motive) lacking consideration for other people; concerned chiefly with one’s own personal profit or pleasure. It also means seeking to get what you want at the expense of...
AppleThrive Global

6 Morning Habits That Will Change Your Life

Morning prepares us to either be ready for creative ideas or to become numb and foolish, just trampling on our day. Some of us identify as “morning people” while others are not; Still, it doesn’t matter what time we wake up but what we do with that hour. Creative people live life in different ways, but perhaps none is more important than what they do in their morning hours.
EconomyInc.com

6 Workplace Style Myths You Shouldn't Believe or Practice

I have always assumed that strong work relationships are the key to productivity, as well as you feeling good and having fun at work. Yet, in my role as advisor to small businesses, I find many people who still believe some old myths that work should never be fun, and create a self-fulfilling prophecy that takes down their sense of well-being, as well as their company results.
EntrepreneurshipPosted by
Forbes

How To Thrive In The Reinvention Revolution

We’re living through a period of time where we’re forced to reinvent ourselves faster and more frequently than ever before. 2020 was the year of the pivot. It tested our resilience on a global level, and many of us were forced to reinvent our lives, careers, and organizations. It made us realize that we need more than just the reskilling that countless studies have called for. We need constant reinvention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy