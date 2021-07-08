Rosario Dawson Is Overtaking Pedro Pascal In The Star Wars Universe?
Disney+ and Star Wars may be positioning Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano to be at the center of the connected TV universe first ushered in by Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian. After Disney revealed its plans for a live-action, standalone series titled Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson as the title character, a new rumor from Daniel Richtman suggests that the connected Star Wars universe the Mouse House hopes to build with its slew of Mandalorian spinoffs may put Dawson’s character at the center of things rather than Pedro Pascal’s previously established, and fan-beloved, Mandalorian character, Din Djarin. Richtman claims to have heard that within the shared universe they are creating for Star Wars, Ahsoka will have a bigger role than Mando.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0