Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste run a multimillion dollar COUPON scamming ring in the new trailer for the movie Queenpins

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two down-on-their-luck women who hatch a coupon-scamming plot in the new trailer for Queenpins.

In the trailer released on Thursday, struggling housewife Connie Kaminski (Bell) schemes with her best friend JoJo Johnson (Howell-Baptiste) to steal millions of dollars in coupons.

'The system has set us up to fail,' Connie tells JoJo in the clip. 'You know who gets rewarded? People who don't follow the rules.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzECD_0arR4m7q00
Unlikely criminals: Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two down on their luck women who hatch a coupon-scamming plot in the new trailer for Queenpins

'It's time we start bending them a little,' she continued.

Inspiration strikes when Connie complains about a product and receives a box full of coupons for free items. 'When you send these companies a complaint, they send you a coupon for free stuff,' she says in the clip. 'All of these free coupons come from one factory.'

JoJo, who is a small-time money saver vlogger, later explains the women's plan. 'It's like Robin Hood,' she said. 'We gotta steal these coupons and sell them to families who really need them. That's money in the bank.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZezA_0arR4m7q00
Hatching a plot: Inspiration strikes when Connie complains about a product and receives a box full of coupons for free items
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab0NZ_0arR4m7q00
Scheming: JoJo, who is a small-time money saver vlogger, later explains the women's plan

After their coupon-scamming ring succeeds in ripping off millions from major corporations, Connie and JoJo are soon strutting in designer outfits, driving exotic cars and throwing cash around on a private jet.

A Loss Prevention officer from a local supermarket chain, played by Paul Walter Houser, discovers the scheme and teams up with a dogged United States Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughan), who is brought in by federal authorities to stop the ring's illegal activities.

'All right boys, lock and load,' a SWAT team member shouts aboard a helicopter at the beginning of the trailer. 'So what are we dealing with here? Gun runners? Gang members?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFkQH_0arR4m7q00
Partners: A Loss Prevention officer from a local supermarket chain, played by Paul Walter Houser, discovers the scheme and teams up with a dogged United States Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zU4hr_0arR4m7q00
Bringing in the big guns: Vaughan is hired by federal authorities to stop the ring's illegal activities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KhO1_0arR4m7q00
Getting away with it: After their coupon-scamming ring succeeds in ripping off millions from major corporations, Connie and JoJo are soon strutting in designer outfits, driving exotic cars and throwing cash around on a private jet

'It's two women who are counterfeiting coupons,' another SWAT team member responds.

'Don't you think we are coming in a little hot?' asks his puzzled teammate.

Based on a true story, the STXfilms movie was written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. AGC Studios' Linda McDonough and Red Hour Films' Nicky Weinstock produced the film with Red Hour founder Ben Stiller serving as one of the executive producers.

The film also stars Bebe Rexha, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Dayo Okeniyi, Jack McBrayer and Annie Mumolo as supporting characters. It is the fourth project that Bell and Howell-Baptiste have worked on together, after starring alongside each other in The Good Place and Veronica Mars.

Queenpins is set to be released in theaters on September 10 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420Og0_0arR4m7q00
Coming soon: Queenpins is set to be released in theaters on September 10 and will be available to stream on Paramount+

