Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Teenage TikTok agvocate Caitlyn Loane from Australia dies by suicide

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlyn Loane was a 19-year-old fourth-generation farmer in Australia who celebrated rural life through her numerous TikTok videos. Her bio says her goal was “promoting women in agriculture,” and she was a star in this space, having over 53,000 followers and hundreds of thousands of likes on her videos. A few days ago, Loane posted a final hauntingly upbeat video, and on Thursday, she died by suicide.

www.agdaily.com

Comments / 9

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Australia#Cattle#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19 – Watch Her Haunting Final Video

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died by suicide at the age of 19. The young social media celeb had grown her following by highlighting her career as a farmer in Australia; her account was dedicated to “Promoting Women in Agriculture.” Caitlyn had over 51,000 followers, and her videos showcasing her family’s Tasmanian farm often reached hundreds of thousands of views.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily News

Catie Loane, Australian farmer who became TikTok star, dies at 19

Rising TikTok star Caitlyn “Catie” Loane, an Australian teen who gained popularity sharing videos about her life as a farmer, died unexpectedly this week, her family confirmed Thursday. She was 19. The cause of death has not been released, but local media reports suggest she may have taken her own life. Her father, Phillip Loane, told The Mercury that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ Day,” ...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Hopkins lampooned after being axed from Celebrity Big Brother for breaking Australia quarantine rules

Katie Hopkins is being lampooned after being dropped from a celebrity version of Big Brother in Australia.The British far-right commentator, who became famous on The Apprentice in 2007, caused a social media firestorm on Saturday (17 July) after revealing she had been granted entry to Australia to take part in the reality show, titled Big Brother VIP.After her arrival, Hopkins was placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel in Sydney – however, she reportedly told her follows in a now-deleted Instagram Live video that she had deliberately broke the rules by opening her hotel room door...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Hopkins takes parting shot at Australia as she has her visa revoked

Katie Hopkins was yesterday deported from Australia after she joked about wanting to break the country’s quarantine laws in a now-deleted video on her Instagram.In another post, which has since been deleted and shared by the Daily Mail, the rightwing media personality took a final stab at Australia writing: “You may “deport” the Hopkins, but you cannot silence the truth. We will fight to TAKE BACK our freedoms.”Ms Hopkins was set to take part in the reality TV show Big Brother VIP.However, after reportedly joking in an Instagram live that she was deliberately breaking quarantine rules by taunting guards...

Comments / 9

Community Policy