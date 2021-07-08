Parade of one

BRISTOL’S JULY 4 PARADE was cancelled this year in an abundance of COVID-19 caution. But that didn’t stop Channin Hill from putting together her own float to honor the memory of two of her now-deceased family members who were mainstays of past parades: grandmother Juna Perlee and great-aunt Gussie Levarn. Dressed as the statue of liberty, Hill stood proudly on the float as it wound its way through Bristol Village on Sunday, to copious applause and thumbs-up.