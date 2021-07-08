Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, VT

Parade of one

Addison Independent
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL’S JULY 4 PARADE was cancelled this year in an abundance of COVID-19 caution. But that didn’t stop Channin Hill from putting together her own float to honor the memory of two of her now-deceased family members who were mainstays of past parades: grandmother Juna Perlee and great-aunt Gussie Levarn. Dressed as the statue of liberty, Hill stood proudly on the float as it wound its way through Bristol Village on Sunday, to copious applause and thumbs-up.

addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Parades
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy