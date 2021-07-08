Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 Cubs disappointments who need to be DFA’d immediately

By John Buhler
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs may need even more than a fire sale to get this bad boy turned around. It has been good, bad and now downright ugly for the Chicago Cubs this baseball season. Chicago may only be one game below .500, but prior to Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cubs had lost a ridiculous 11 games in a row. This recent nose dive has the Cubs in third place in the NL Central standings and 8.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers. While a fire sale of marquee trade assets could be coming, so could major players getting DFA’d.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
303K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfa#Dfa#The Chicago Cubs#The Philadelphia Phillies#Triple A Iowa#Hewyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
HoosiersNow

Kyle Schwarber Makes More MLB History With 2 More Home Runs

Kyle Schwarber's red-hot June continued for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he hit two more home runs in the Nationals' 7-3 road win over the Miami Marlins. Schwarber has now had eight home runs and 15 RBIs in the past five games, something that's been done only THREE OTHER TIMES in Major League Baseball history.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

One player the Chicago Cubs should trade for at the deadline

With the trade deadline approaching (just 30 days away), the Chicago Cubs could acquire a big-name player. The Cubs could use plenty of help on both the pitching and hitting side. The Northsiders are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost six straight games. After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers this past week, Chicago now trails them by six games in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade

If you're in the market for a rental, one of the best things that's happened in recent weeks is that the Chicago Cubs have gone into a swoon, assuring that multiple key players could be had in trades before the July 30 trade deadline. Indeed, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney...
MLBchatsports.com

3 former Chicago Cubs who are making the front office look like fools

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Watching Nicholas Castellanos play a key role in handing the Chicago Cubs a seventh-straight loss on Friday night really sucked. I know he only called Wrigley Field home for a few months, but I will never be able to erase the image of him sitting on the top rail of the dugout after the team’s last home game, looking out at the Confines and just taking it all in.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Cheating wife of ex-Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist spent $30,000 of his money on drunken party for married pastor she was sleeping with, divorce docs claim

New details have emerged from court filings in former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist's sordid divorce saga, including how his Christian singer wife allegedly feted her pastor lover with a $30,000 retirement party. The 40-year-old Major League Baseball player, who has since retired, alleged in a lawsuit filed in May...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Javier Baez somehow thinks he’s worth $200 million

Via a new report from Jon Heyman, Javier Baez is reportedly seeking a new deal in the $200 million range if he were to re-sign before reaching free agency at year’s end. In the article, it is not discussed how many years the Chicago Cubs shortstop is looking for and, to me, that makes all the difference in the world.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Cubs scouts aren’t happy with the Joc Pederson trade

The Chicago Cubs made the first move of their fire sale, but scouts are reportedly less than thrilled with the return for Joc Pederson. After hemming and hawing about trade deadline plans, the Chicago Cubs seem to know exactly what they’re going to do: Trade everyone of value. On Thursday,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: ESPN insider suggests Javier Baez to this team

Leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the main teams which the league assumes could be enormous sellers. Once atop the NL Central this season, the Cubs are now in no position to compete. Rather, the team will likely either retool for the immediate future, or even completely blow it up and begin a rebuild.

Comments / 0

Community Policy