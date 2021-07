Well, it may have been a long time coming, but the age of the EV is finally upon us. Be it out of foresight or forced action, automakers everywhere are rolling out ambitious electrification strategies targeting a completely battery-powered lineup by the end of the decade. In spite of some initial resistance, the car community has started to come around to the inevitable march of the industry’s progress. After all, such vehicles are constantly redefining the standards of automotive performance, offering instantaneous torque delivery, lightning-quick acceleration, and better long-term reliability amongst a long list of other improvements. If you’re buying a new car, then, an electrified future could very well be brighter.