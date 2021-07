Taren Payne, a recent social work school grad, has so far helped 32 of her Harlem neighbors apply for assistance through New York’s new $2.4 billion rent relief program. For weeks, the older adult applicants heard nothing about their submissions—until, that is, Payne got an email notice for one of the tenants and decided to help the others check their spam folders. It turned out that the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the agency administering the program, had informed the renters that they needed to submit copies of their lease agreements to complete their applications.