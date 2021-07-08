Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

ENUFF Z’NUFF Release Vintage ‘80s Demos In New ‘Never Enuff – Rarities & Demos’ Box Set

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the vault of bassist Chip Z’nuff and vocalist Donnie Vie comes this long buried treasure of early ’80s demos that chronicle the very birth of melodic glam rockers Enuff Z’nuff. Never Enuff – Rarities & Demos, officially scheduled for release on August 27, features high-quality studio recordings consisting entirely of unreleased, original material written by Z’nuff and Vie as they honed their songcraft in the years leading up to their 1989 Atlantic Records self-titled debut album, which featured the massive hit singles “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle.” All of the band’s elements were present in these early days – the Beatles-esque melodies, the dynamic harmonies, and the feel-good, hippy-vibe energy – all of which have served to make Enuff Z’nuff one of the longest lasting acts to emerge from the glam metal explosion. Just give a listen to the melodic rocker “Bye Bye Love” that the band shares today on digital platforms. No, it’s not a cover of The Everly Brothers well-known song but its melody is just as effervescent and unforgettable, and but a taste of things to come!

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Vie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#Rarities#Enuff Z Nuff#Veteran#Atlantic Records#The Everly Brothers#Longwood Towers 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Rare Beatles demo goes to auction

A rare demo recording by The Beatles at Abbey Road has gone to auction this week. A rare Beatles demo recorded at Abbey Road has gone to auction. The unheard collection - which contains early versions of 'I am the Walrus', 'Fool on the Hill' and 'I Me Mine' - was left behind by the Fab Four after a session in he 1960s.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West compares marital home with Kim Kardashian in LA to 'prison' and accuses her of 'taking everything' in new song... as he breaks down in tears at a listening party in Las Vegas

Kanye West reportedly broke down in tears on stage at his album listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend, playing a track that included disparaging remarks about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. His new song Welcome to my Life is said to include lyrics about his troubled personal life...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 9: Air Date, What We Know

Fans of the TLC reality TV show My Big Fat Fabulous Life are looking forward to Season 9, debuting this summer. Whitney Way Thore will return to share her weight loss journey, along with her relationships, friendships and business ventures. Fans last saw Whitney in Season 8, where she was dealing with some shocking news. She had discovered that her fiancé, Chase Severino, was having a baby with another woman. Meanwhile, at the time, she was isolated from family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy