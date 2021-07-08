ENUFF Z’NUFF Release Vintage ‘80s Demos In New ‘Never Enuff – Rarities & Demos’ Box Set

From the vault of bassist Chip Z’nuff and vocalist Donnie Vie comes this long buried treasure of early ’80s demos that chronicle the very birth of melodic glam rockers Enuff Z’nuff. Never Enuff – Rarities & Demos, officially scheduled for release on August 27, features high-quality studio recordings consisting entirely of unreleased, original material written by Z’nuff and Vie as they honed their songcraft in the years leading up to their 1989 Atlantic Records self-titled debut album, which featured the massive hit singles “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle.” All of the band’s elements were present in these early days – the Beatles-esque melodies, the dynamic harmonies, and the feel-good, hippy-vibe energy – all of which have served to make Enuff Z’nuff one of the longest lasting acts to emerge from the glam metal explosion. Just give a listen to the melodic rocker “Bye Bye Love” that the band shares today on digital platforms. No, it’s not a cover of The Everly Brothers well-known song but its melody is just as effervescent and unforgettable, and but a taste of things to come!