Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Patch Five for Baldur’s Gate 3 will include major updates and improvements when it drops next week

vg247.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian Studios will release the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch next week. According to the studio’s latest Panel From Hell stream, Patch Five for Baldur’s Gate 3 will include major updates and improvements, while expanding both the “breadth and depth” of the game. Coming next week, you will discover new...

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldur#Larian Studios#Panel From Hell#Rng#Ui#Background Goals Players#Urchiny#Hq#Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate 3 With New Patch and Estimated Release Date

Larian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Update (Patch #5) Launches Next Week

Big changes are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 as Larian Studios has finally outlined some fresh new details for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 update, Patch #5. As revealed during their recent Panel From Hell live stream, Larian Studios showcased some of the new features coming to Baldur’s Gates 3 in the upcoming Patch #5 update. Down below you’ll find the highlights of the stream, and of course the stream itself to see it all in action.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Dead Ink is a perilous top-down Souls-like set atop a massive tower

Ever wanted to play a Souls-like game where you view everything from a top-down perspective and harvest the ink of enemies you defeat? Sounds like Dead Ink was made for you. Anyone that’s played Dark Souls – or Bloodborne, or Sekiro, or Nioh, for that matter – will know that falling to your death is just a part of the game. It’s going to happen a lot, and you just need to deal with it. Dodge-rolling out of a massive AoE attack and plummeting to the ground below is a fact of life.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

The much-anticipated ‘Genshin Impact’ character may not be included in the next update.

The much-anticipated ‘Genshin Impact’ character may not be included in the next update. The big “Genshin Impact” update 2.0, which is laden with material to bring more enjoyment to gamers, was disclosed by Chinese gaming company miHoYo, however contrary to previous reports, it is expected that the characters Raiden Shogun and Baal will not be published in the game’s next patch.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Adds Active Roll, Non-Lethal Attacks

Larian Studios have published a recent community update letting us know what we can expect as part of Patch 5 to their Early Access RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3. And yes, there’s active roll. First up, Patch 5 will invalidate your Patch 4 saves, as has been the case for all...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Debuts In July

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 has a release date. On July 13, 2021, people will have even more to do in the game. In particular, this next update will add an active role system and background objectives for characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. With the Active Roll system you can...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Alto's Odyssey Gets First Major Expansion Next Week

Sandboarding game Alto's Odyssey is getting its first major expansion next week in the form of The Lost City, publisher Snowman announced today. The expansion will be available exclusively through the Apple Arcade subscription service on July 16 and will add a new biome, gameplay challenges, and music. You can...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s fifth update brings backstories and sneaky dice flicks

I didn’t have the time to watch the two-hour larping session that they themed last night’s Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement around. Thankfully, developers Larian Studios have bundled the update’s changes into a mere 9-minute update video. July 13's update will let you influence skill checks and role-play just a little bit more.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Five Introduces the Active Roll System and More

Game developer Larian Studios has recently revealed the details of Patch 5 for video game Baldur’s Gate 3. During the Panel From Hell live show, details of the upcoming major update was revealed. Patch 5 will expand on the game. Starting July 13, 2021, players will find some new game-changing mechanics, a lot of combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics, more focus on roleplaying, and more Owlbear cub content.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Nier: Automata’s long-awaited PC patch finally arrives this week

A new patch for Nier: Automata addresses long-suffered issues and adds support for 4K and HDR. Over four years after its initial release, Nier: Automata is finally getting a new update to address some graphical issues on the platform as well as greater support for 4K and HDR displays. Announced...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed on consoles until the PC version is fixed

The console version of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is being put on hold to prioritize PC development. Frontier Developments has announced that it’s putting the console version of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, the second paid expansion to the hit space flight simulation game, on hold to focus on ironing out the kinks in the PC version.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Ninja Gaiden PC ports get basic resolution and graphic options one month after release

One month after the Ninja Gaiden PC trilogy of ports arrived, developer Team Ninja has finally added some basic graphics and resolution options to the game. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was derided at launch for some of its less-than-stellar options, denting enthusiasm about the resurfacing of the games as it quickly became apparent that they were particularly bare-bones ports.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

DIRT 5 Revamps PS5 DualSense Support and 3D Audio in Next Week's Huge Content Update

While we really enjoyed DIRT 5 back when PlayStation 5 launched last November, there was one box it didn't really tick. The DualSense's unique features, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, weren't utilised to their full potential. As has been proven by the likes of WRC 9, the extra tactile feedback can make a huge difference in racing titles, so it was always a bit of a shame to see the tech go to waste in Codemasters' offroad racer — especially as it's such a fun experience.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

Larian’s latest Panel from Hell has come and gone, and boy was it a trip. In addition to more LARPing shenanigans than we ever could’ve expected, we got a whole lot of details on what’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5. This will be a patch that’s pretty light on new content (meaning no new D&D classes), but there are a pile of new features and quality-of-life improvements to enjoy this time around. The update launches on Tuesday, June 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy