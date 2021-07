“It’s like a pilgrimage for a lot of surfers,” says Beau Cram. Beau is just one of numerous surfers who’ve been drawn into heading north up the Western Australian coast in this second year of lockdown. Traditionally a way out of the murderous onshores of a Margaret River winter, the trip has become a necessity for many WA surfers at a time when other trips — to Indonesia for example — are out of the question. It’s meant some chaos in the desert coast camps, but somehow it seems like the landscape and the amazing surf zones retain their power and magic. Here’s gifted photographer Tommy Pearsall’s gallery of images from several weeks through June…